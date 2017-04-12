‘Twin Peaks’ Teases First Clues With Video Puzzle — Try to Solve It

Relax to the dulcet tones of Angelo Badalamenti's theme music as you try to crack the code.

Get your Agent Dale Cooper hat on, because Showtime has released the first clues to the revival of the greatest television mystery ever told, David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.”

The team behind highly-anticipated return of the cult classic has been extremely tight-lipped about what’s in store for the beloved town. First images were released last month, revealing Lynch in character as Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole, Peggy Lipton in her old blue waitress uniform as Norma Jennings, David Duchovny in full drag as Denise Bryson, and Kimmy Robertson rocking a wacky sweater as Lucy, the Sheriff’s Department lovably quirky receptionist.

The rest, as they say, is a mystery.

Though the new clues may offer some guidance, fans of the original show know that anything goes in “Twin Peaks,” where twists are as unpredictable as they are inexplicable. The world of Internet fan theories will likely be wringing its hands over this one.

See if you can crack the code:

