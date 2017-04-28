‘Twin Peaks’ Teaser Offers First New Footage of the Upcoming Revival — Watch

Return to the red room.

We still don’t know what’s in store for us when “Twin Peaks” makes its long-awaited return next month, but we do finally have some new footage — kind of. Showtime has released a new teaser for the series, and though the 30-second ad consists of nothing more than a few establishing shots, it does serve to remind that this truly is happening and is just a few weeks away.

Carrying the tagline “Something old is new again…,” the teaser returns us to a few familiar locations: the red room, the sheriff’s department, the Double-R Diner. We don’t actually see anybody — most of the main cast is returning, with a few notable exceptions; there are also a number of new additions — suggesting that they must all be in another place.

The third season of “Twin Peaks” debuts on May 21 with a two-part premiere. The revival consists of 18 episodes, the last of which is set to air on September 3.

