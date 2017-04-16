Tyrese Gibson Apologizes for Comments About ‘Overly Aggressive Promiscuous Women’

"My mother taught me better than this," he says.

After making people furious this week with comments about “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps, and overly aggressive promiscuous women” during a BET interview, Tyrese Gibson has taken to Instagram to apologize. The actor and musician, who co-stars in “The Fate of the Furious,” received backlash for complaining about women who “are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

He strikes a rather different tone on his post: “My mother taught me better than this….. lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always ‘what’ you say, it’s the ‘how’ we choose to say it,” he writes. “My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible…. And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies…”

Gibson also clarifies that he’s “far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean” and isn’t apologizing simply to be politically correct.

“I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used, and the way I’ve come across,” he continues.

“I am not perfect or all-knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well-deserved internet dragging. This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better.”

