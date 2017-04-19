‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 3 Trailer: Ellie Kemper Goes to College in Tina Fey’s Netflix Comedy

The new season will be available to stream on May 19.

Netflix has released a new trailer for season 3 of its original comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” premiering on the streaming giant on Friday, May 19. Created by Tina Fey and “30 Rock” executive producer Robert Carlock, the series, which is set in the ’90s, stars Ellie Kemper as a young woman who starts life all over again in New York City, after being kept captive for 15 years by a cult.

READ MORE: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: Season 3 First Look Includes Some Exciting Guest Stars

Season three finds the optimistic Kimmy enrolling in college, while finally getting divorced from The Reverend (Jon Hamm). Lillian (Carol Kane) breaks up with her boyfriend Robert (Fred Armisen); and Titus (Tituss Burgess) suspects his boyfriend Mike (Mike Carlsen) is cheating on him and he’s ready to straighten things up with a baseball bat à la Beyoncé in the video for “Hold Up.”

READ MORE: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: Tituss Burgess Sings Beyonce In New Season 3 Teaser — Watch

This upcoming season will bring a lot of guest stars in addition to Hamm. Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph will make an appearance, along with returning guest stars Armisen, Anna Camp, Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Amy Sedaris and Fey, who has appeared as a different character in each of the last two seasons. Check out the new trailer for season 3 of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.