M. Night Shyamalan Announces ‘Unbreakable’/’Split’ Sequel ‘Glass’ for January 2019, Whole Cast Returning

The DDCU (David Dunn Cinematic Universe) is ready for its third installment.

[Spoilers for pop culture things that happened three months ago below.]

M. Night Shyamalan is finally getting his “Unbreakable” trilogy, announcing this morning that a third film in the David Dunn saga will be coming in January 2019.

Shyamalan also announced the return of the entire casts from “Unbreakable” and the director’s film “Split” which — in case you hadn’t heard — takes place in the same film universe. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will all be reprising their roles from the previous two films.

As far back as the original film, Shyamalan expressed his interest to make the 2000 film, starring Willis and Jackson, as part of a three-movie arc, charting the rise of everyday superhero David Dunn and (in Shyamalan’s greatest non-ghost-related final fakeout) his ultimate nemesis Mr. Glass. While Shyamalan was thorough in his cast list, the director was light on plot details for this new movie. Judging by the title, this might mean a heavy dose of Jackson (and his legendary hairpiece), possibly with more flashbacks to Mr. Glass’ youth like the original film had.

As with “Split,” January’s McAvoy-led stealth sequel, Blumhouse Productions and Universal are back on board to produce. A hit with audiences and a bit of a critical resurgence for Shyamalan, the film currently stands #7 on the 2017 box office chart.

