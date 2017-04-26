M. Night Shyamalan Announces ‘Unbreakable’/’Split’ Sequel ‘Glass’ for January 2019, Whole Cast Returning

The DDCU (David Dunn Cinematic Universe) is ready for its third installment.

M. Night Shyamalan is finally getting his “Unbreakable” trilogy, announcing this morning that a third film in the David Dunn saga will be coming in January 2019.

Universal Pictures will release #Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

Shyamalan also announced the return of the entire casts from “Unbreakable” and the director’s film “Split” which — in case you hadn’t heard — takes place in the same film universe. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will all be reprising their roles from the previous two films.

The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The incomparable @SamuelLJackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

The virtuoso #JamesMcAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol- — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

And the prodigy, @AnyaTaylorJoy will return as Casey Cooke — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) April 26, 2017

As far back as the original film, Shyamalan expressed his interest to make the 2000 film, starring Willis and Jackson, as part of a three-movie arc, charting the rise of everyday superhero David Dunn and (in Shyamalan’s greatest non-ghost-related final fakeout) his ultimate nemesis Mr. Glass. While Shyamalan was thorough in his cast list, the director was light on plot details for this new movie. Judging by the title, this might mean a heavy dose of Jackson (and his legendary hairpiece), possibly with more flashbacks to Mr. Glass’ youth like the original film had.

As with “Split,” January’s McAvoy-led stealth sequel, Blumhouse Productions and Universal are back on board to produce. A hit with audiences and a bit of a critical resurgence for Shyamalan, the film currently stands #7 on the 2017 box office chart.

