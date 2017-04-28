‘Veep’ Flips the Script as Julia Louis Dreyfus and Tony Hale Swap Roles in this Hilarious Video — Watch

Hale, for the record, makes for a surprisingly good Selina Meyer.

HBO has finally answered the question that has been on the minds of “Veep” fans since the very beginning: What if Tony Hale and Julia-Louis Dreyfus swapped roles? Okay, it’s probably never come up, but it is still fun to imagine, what if?

Of course, it’d be difficult to imagine anybody in the role of Selina Meyer other than Louis-Dreyfus. After all, she’s received critical acclaim, a number of awards as the focal point of a successful six-season run on “Veep.”

The same could be said for Tony Hale whose portrayal as Selina’s incredibly loyal personal aide, Gary Walsh, has led to two Emmys. But as the video below shows, the two show a surprising ability to inhabit each others’ roles as they reenact a classic scene from Season 4 of the show.

The scene in question occurred in the sixth episode of Season 4, “Storm of Pancakes,” in which Selina and Gary discuss the “obvious” sexual tension directed towards Selina. In the video below, Hale and Louis-Dreyfus swap roles as Hale’s Selina Meyer recalls the story of an almost-sexual encounter.

While Season 7 of “Veep” probably won’t have everyone switching roles, it’s fun to see what could have been if Hale portrayed Selina.

Season 6 of “Veep” is currently airing Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on HBO. Check out the video below.

