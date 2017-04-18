‘Wakefield’ First Trailer: Bryan Cranston Goes Into Seclusion in New Drama

Robin Swicord's E.L. Doctorow adaptation opens in theater May 19.

“Wakefield” had its world premiere at the 2016 Telluride Film Festival, followed by a screening in the Special Presentations section at TIFF. Now, IFC Films has released the first trailer for the drama starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner, ahead of the film’s theatrical debut next moth.

Based on E.L. Doctorow’s 2008 short story of the same name, “Wakefield” follows Howard Wakefield (Cranston), a Manhattan lawyer with a beautiful family and a home in the suburbs. After suffering a nervous breakdown, Wakefield leaves his wife (Garner) and two daughter and goes into hiding his attic. The film is written and helmed by Robin Swicord, the director of “The Jane Austen Book Club” and co-writer of the Academy Award winning film”The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” The cast also includes Jason O’Mara and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Wakefield” will be released in theaters May 19, by IFC Films. Check out the first teaser trailer below, via Deadline.

