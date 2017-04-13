2017 Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement Live Stream — Watch

The time has come to find out which movies have made the cut for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The time has finally come! After months of speculation, organizers from the Cannes Film Festival will reveal the official selection during a live press conference. The selection is set to begin Thursday morning at 5am ET, and will be available via live stream to watch around the world.

Not much is known about this year’s festival. Rumors are swirling that new films from Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, John Cameron Mitchell and more are all in contention for slots. Festival favorites like Michael Haneke and Hong Sang-soo could also return to the Croisette this year. Check out IndieWire’s list of 50 films that have a shot of making the lineup.

The live stream is set to begin at 5am ET. Cannes will be streaming the broadcast live from its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. The stream can be viewed in the embedded video below.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.