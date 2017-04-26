Jonathan Demme: Where to Stream His Finest Films

Jonathan Demme has passed away at age 73, leaving behind a legacy of amazing films. Thanks to modern technology, you can now host your own Demme film festival by streaming many of his biggest hits. Check out where to stream the cream of the crop below.
Netflix:
*”The Manchurian Candidate” (2004) — Watch it Here
*”Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids” (2016) — Watch it Here
Amazon Prime Video:
*”Who Am I This Time?” (from “PBS’ American Playhouse”) (1982) — Watch it Here
Amazon Video Rental:
*”Citizen’s Band” (1977) — Rent it Here
*”Stop Making Sense” (1984) — Rent it Here
*”Swing Shift” (1984) — Rent it Here
*”Married To The Mob” (1988) — Rent it Here
*”The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) — Rent it Here
*”Philadelphia” (1993) — Rent it Here
*”Beloved” (1998) — Rent it Here
*”Storefront Hitchcock” (1998) — Rent it Here
*”The Truth About Charlie” (2002) — Rent it Here
*”Neil Young Heart of Gold” (2006) — Rent it Here
*”Man From Plains” (2007) — Rent it Here
*”Rachel Getting Married” (2008) — Rent it Here
*”Neil Young Journeys” (2012) — Rent it Here
*”A Master Builder” (2014) — Rent it Here
*”Ricki And The Flash” (2015) — Buy it Here
Watch the trailer for one of our favorites, “Stop Making Sense,” below:
