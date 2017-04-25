Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Receives Spring 2018 Release Date and Gorgeous Teaser Poster

You'll be able to celebrate 4/20 next year with a brand new Wes Anderson stop-motion movie.

A new Wes Anderson is movie coming…in 12 months. Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the teaser poster for the director’s stop-motion “Isle of Dogs,” which confirms Anderson will be back in U.S. theaters on April 20, 2018.

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s first stop-motion animated movie since 2009’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The story is set in Japan, as the post makes abundantly clear, and follows a young boy’s adventure in search of his missing dog. Earlier this year, Anderson said the film was “less influenced by stop-motion movies than it is by Akira Kurosawa.”

Further details around the project have remained under wraps. Anderson has been filming in London this year.

The star-studded voice cast includes the likes of Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Scarlet Johansson, Yoko Ono and Bob Balaban. Check out the teaser poster below.

