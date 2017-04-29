‘Whose Streets?’ Teaser and Poster: Sundance Documentary Charts the Rise of Black Lives Matter

Sabaah Folayan & Damon Davis' film arrives in theaters this summer.

Magnolia Pictures has released the teaser trailer and poster for “Whose Streets?,” Sabaah Folayan & Damon Davis’ documentary about Ferguson, Missouri and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Avail yourself of both below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, ‘Whose Streets?’ is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance.”

The film premiered to favorable reviews at Sundance earlier this year. Magnolia will release “Whose Streets?” in theaters on August 11.

