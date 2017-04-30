Will Ferrell Returns as George W. Bush to ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’

He was pretty excited to no longer be considered the worst president of all time.

Donald Trump may be too thin-skinned to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but at least a former head of state made an appearance last night. Well, kind of: Will Ferrell reprised his role as George W. Bush at Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” reminding us all of a simpler time when mispronouncing “nuclear” and starting a war under false pretenses was enough to earn you the title of “worst president of all time.”

That dubious honor played into Ferrell’s appearance, of course: “For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed,” he said. “I needed eight years of catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie, an economic disaster. The new guy needed a hundred days.

“He’s now widely considered the worst president of all time. I come in second. I’m fine with that — no one remembers second place. I don’t remember who played the New England Patriots at last year’s Super Bowl. I am the Martin Van Buren of the 21st century.”

This being the Correspondents’ Dinner — well, not actually, but still — the press came up as well. “I never liked the press, but I took my jokes, like every other president,” Ferrell-as-Dubya continued. “The new guy has thick skin. That’s what they call a snowflake. You know, you got those sensitive kids on our college campuses who can’t listen to arguments that aren’t their own.

“We call them snowflakes. He’s one of those guys. He can’t handle the heat. He’s a weak man. He can’t even sit in the White House. He runs down to Mar-a-Lago. Mar-a-Lago! It sounds like a name for a Tom Clancy novel. The Hunt for Mar-a-Lago.” Watch his full speech below.

