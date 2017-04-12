‘The Wizard of Lies’ Trailer: Robert De Niro is Back, Bald and Bernie (Madoff) in Star-Studded HBO Movie — Watch

HBO's original film about the aftermath of Bernie Madoff's collapsing empire debuts May 20.

Are you a fan of late-career Robert De Niro and slow covers of The Police hits? You’re in luck: The latest trailer for HBO Films’ upcoming Bernie Madoff biopic, “The Wizard of Lies,” has plenty of both.

Over the melancholy strains of “King of Pain,” we get our first look at De Niro as Madoff, the architect of a investment-based Ponzi scheme that cratered in late 2008. Judging by the footage in this first extended look, the film focuses more on the collapse, media response, and highly publicized trial than the events that led to them. Luckily, that means more of Michelle Pfeiffer as Madoff’s wife Ruth, who looks to be the character most capable of delivering this film’s standout moments.

“King of Lies” is also a return of sorts for Barry Levinson, whose previous film made directly for TV, “You Don’t Know Jack,” starred De Niro’s “Heat” co-star Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian. The 2010 film won its lead Golden Globe and Emmy awards for his performance.

HBO will certainly be looking for more of the same (and more awards total) with “The Wizard of Lies.” De Niro and Pfeiffer headline a cast that also includes Alessandro Nivola, Nathan Darrow, Kristen Connolly, Lily Rabe, and Hank Azaria.

For some ominous courtroom drama (and the chance to see Robert De Niro yell at a small child), watch the full trailer for “The Wizard of Lies” below:

