‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Says Superheroes Are Universal In Exclusive Video — Watch

When Warner Brothers’ hotly anticipated “Wonder Woman” hits theaters on June 2, it will not only be a landmark moment for female superheroes, but also for female directors like Patty Jenkins, who told DC All Access that she always saw herself as Superman.

Audiences have been familiar with Jenkins ever since she wrote and directed “Monster” (2003), which starred Charlize Theron in a career-defining turn as serial killer Aileen Wuornos, for which she won an Academy Award. More recently, Jenkins has directed for television show like “The Killing,” “Arrested Development,” and “Entourage.” “Wonder Woman” marks a giant step up for Jenkins, as well as female directors who rarely get offered blockbusters.

In the exclusive clip below, Jenkins discusses her personal history with superhero stories. “It’s not about being a superhero,” said Jenkins. “It’s about having a medium to tell stories about ambition and wanting to be tested and wanting to change the world.” She compared superhero stories to Greek and Roman mythology, which will always be universal.

