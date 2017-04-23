‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Wants to Help a Woman Battling Stage IV Cancer See the Movie Early

Sometimes the internet isn't so bad.

Every so often, the internet isn’t terrible. The latest example of social media being used as a force for good comes from Twitter, where a woman named Karyn Bradley has been attempting to help her cancer-stricken sister see “Wonder Woman” early. Following a tweet from Patty Jenkins, the upcoming superhero film’s director, it seem she may get her wish.

Melissa Bradley has stage-IV ovarian cancer, prompting her younger sibling to start the #melswish hashtag. Through persistence and some help along the way, her plea — “she’s waited her entire life for a #WonderWoman movie. She’s stage 4 now, #melswish is to see it,” which she directed at DC Comics and Jenkins — eventually caught the director’s attention: “Hi Karyn. Want you, and all those forwarding, that I’ve been trying hard all week to figure this out. We want her to see it too!! Standby…,” Jenkins tweeted back at Bradley.

Similar online campaigns have succeeded in the past, including for Pixar’s “Up.” “Wonder Woman,” which stars Gal Gadot in the title role, is due in theaters on June 2.

Hi Karyn. Want you, and all those forwarding, that I’ve been trying hard all week to figure this out. We want her to see it too!! Standby… https://t.co/o3VjvwNa5V — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) April 22, 2017

