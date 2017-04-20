‘The X-Files’ Deal Finally Done; Revival Set to Return For Second 10-Episode Season

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and creator Chris Carter have figured out a way to make their schedules work and get the show back in time for next season.

The truth is finally out there, again.

After a long delay, a deal is finally in place to produce a second edition of Fox’s “The X-Files” revival. The show’s three principals — stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, and creator/executive producer Chris Carter — are back for the new installment.

The event series is set to air during the 2017-2018 season, with production set to begin in summer 2017.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why ‘The X-Files’ has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said David Madden, President, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Chris’ creativity, along with the brilliant work of David and Gillian, continue to propel this pop culture phenomenon, and we can’t wait to see what fresh mysteries Mulder and Scully uncover in this next chapter of ‘The X-Files.’”

It was never in doubt that Fox and 20th Century Fox TV wanted another edition of “The X-Files,” it was only a question of when and how Duchovny, Anderson and Carter could fit it into their busy schedules.

Just a few months ago, Fox TV Group chairman Gary Newman said he didn’t expect to have ‘The X-Files’ ready by next season, noting that the clock was getting tight.

“It’s just very difficult,” Newman said in January. “Their lives don’t lend themselves easily to finding time to do this. Gillian lives in London, she has young children. Coming to Vancouver for three or four months is not easy for her, particularly when she has other work commitments. David can be available, and then something big can come along for him. So it’s not easy to find time. We would love to do it again, and I believe there will be a time when it happens, but it does not feel imminent to me.”

In 2016, the return of ‘The X-Files’ drew an “average Multi-Platform audience” of nearly 16 million viewers, the network said, and was last season’s No. 2 broadcast drama.

“The X-Files” originally premiered in September 1993 and ran for nine seasons, earning 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award. The show follows FBI special agents Scully (Anderson) and Mulder (Duchovny) as they investigate unexplained cases.

20th Century Fox Television and Carter’s Ten Thirteen Productions, are behind the show. Here’s a first look at key art for the revival revival:

