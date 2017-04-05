YouTube TV Launches Today: Learn About Google’s Big Attack On Cable Providers

Will YouTube's latest play for young viewers revolutionize the way they watch TV, or fall flat like YouTube Red?

As more viewers are watching television from the comfort of their personal computers and fewer are paying for cable, Google is throwing their hat in the TV ring with YouTube TV, a subscription service that streams live broadcast programming directly to your favorite screen.

Launching today in select U.S. cities, for $35 a month YouTube TV subscribers will have access to live primetime programming from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN, as well as cable channels like FX, USA, SyFy, Bravo, and the Disney Channel. All in all, the list totals 50 channels, with add-on options such as Showtime, horror streaming site Shudder, and Sundance Now. While not available yet, AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV are on their way.

Subscribers will also get a DVR with unlimited cloud storage, as well as access to all YouTube Red Originals. YouTube TV allows up to six people on one account, with the option for three to watch simultaneously.

At a competitive price and with enough quality networks signed on, YouTube TV could prove a very attractive option for young viewers who are used to on demand television, but don’t want to pay cable prices. Those on the fence can try it out with a one month free trial.

