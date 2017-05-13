’13 Reasons Why’ Will Get More Trigger Warnings Amidst Controversy

Netflix will put changes through this week to give the series more advisories about its graphic and disturbing content.

“13 Reasons Why” continues to be one of the most hotly debated series due to its graphic content, including the depiction of date rape and teen suicide.

Since its premiere on March 31, the Netflix show has been accused of glamorizing suicide, is the target of criticism by one band that contributed a song to the soundtrack, and has been banned as a topic of discussion at Canadian schools, among other backlash.

In particular, parents, teaches and other authority figures don’t want viewers to be taken unawares when deciding to watch the series for the first time.

With its original release, Netflix included a half-hour special following the finale to discuss mental health and warnings like the one below before key episodes that in particular depict date rape and a teenager committing suicide.

Now, Netflix will include a warning at the beginning of the very first episode in order to warn viewers about the entire series, according to Buzzfeed.

In a statement, the streaming service said, “While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories… Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episodes as an extra precaution for those about to start the series, and have also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter.”

“13 Reasons Why” is currently streaming on Netflix.

