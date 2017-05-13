’13 Reasons Why’ Documentary ‘Beyond The Reasons’: Watch the Cast Discuss the Show’s Tough Issues

The clip also lists a crisis information website for people who might need help.

“13 Reasons Why” has sparked a great deal of controversy due to its graphic content, including the depiction of date rape and teen suicide. Recently, Netflix announced that it will include a warning at the beginning of the very first episode in order to warn viewers about the graphic content in the entire series.

Now, the streaming giant has released on its YouTube channel a half-hour video where the cast, producers and mental health professionals discuss scenes dealing with difficult issues, including bullying, depression and sexual assault. The clip also lists the following crisis information website for people who might need help: 13ReasonsWhy.info.

Based on the 2007 bestselling young adult novel by Jay Asher, “13 Reasons Why” tells the story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) who commits suicide, leaving behind a box full of cassette tapes listing the 13 reasons why she did it, each addressed to a person she feels is responsible. Recently, the show’s executive producer Selena Gomez, who has been involved in its development for years, addressed the controversy.

“13 Reasons Why” is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the video below.

