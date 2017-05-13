’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Plot Details Revealed: Will Hannah Be in the Next Episodes?

The series based on Jay Ashermost's bestselling novel is the most tweeted-about show of 2017 and Netflix's most controversial original series ever.

On Sunday, “13 Reasons Why” executive producer Selena Gomez announced a second season for the Netflix suicide drama. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Bryan Yorkey revealed some details of what’s to come when the show returns.

“13 Reasons Why” is based on the 2007 bestselling young adult novel by Jay Asher. It tells the story of Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford), a teenage girl who commits suicide and leaves behind a box full of cassette tapes listing the 13 reasons why she did it, each addressed to a person she feels is responsible. One question lingering in viewers’ minds is, will Hannah be in the next season?

“Oh, absolutely,” Yorkey told EW, adding that season two will explore the question of who is the real responsible for Hanna’s death, if anyone is. “One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story.”

Another question viewers may have is whether or not Bryce (Justin Prentice) will be brought to justice for raping Hannah’s one-time best friend Jessica (Alisha Boe)? “I want to do Jessica’s story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it’s something that millions of young women go through,” Yorkey said. “And also [I want to] see somebody punch Bryce in the face.”

“13 Reasons Why” is the most tweeted-about show of 2017, according to EW. It is also Netflix’s most controversial original series ever, due to its graphic content, including the depiction of date rape and teen suicide.

