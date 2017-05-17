The 2017 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Official Lineup Announcements
2017 Cannes Film Festival Announces Lineup: Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola, ‘Twin Peaks’ and More
2017 Cannes Film Festival Announces Short Film Lineup
Cannes 2017 Unveils Official Schedule, Adds Masterclasses With Clint Eastwood and Alfonso Cuarón
Cannes 2017 Announces Directors Fortnight Lineup, Including Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’ and ‘Patti Cake$’
Cannes Classics 2017 Lineup Includes ‘Belle de Jour’ Restoration, Stanley Kubrick Doc and More
2017 Cannes Critics’ Week Announces Lineup, Including ‘Brigsby Bear’ and Animation From Iran
Cannes Adds Roman Polanski Film to Lineup
Cannes Doc Day to Explore ‘Fake News,’ Women’s Voices and New Work From Amos Gitaï
Cannes American Pavilion 2017 Lineup: Spike Lee, Wim Wenders, Screen Talk Live and More
Pre-Festival Announcements and News
Cannes 2017: Pedro Almodóvar Is Jury President
Cannes: Barry Jenkins, Cristian Mungiu and More Are Set for Jury Duty
Cannes Addresses Netflix Controversy By Forcing Competition Films to Receive Theatrical Distribution In France
Todd Haynes’ ‘Wonderstruck’: Amazon and Roadside Land Awards Season Release Date
2017 Cannes Jury Revealed: Park Chan-wook, Will Smith and More Joining Pedro Almodovar
Cannes 2017: Uma Thurman Set to Preside Over Un Certain Regard Jury
Cannes 2017: French Theater Operators Rail Against Netflix Films’ Inclusion
Jessica Chastain to Join Pedro Almodóvar on 2017 Cannes Film Festival Jury
Cannes 2017: 70th Anniversary Festival Poster Features Joyous Claudia Cardinale
‘The Fits’ Director Anna Rose Holmer Criticizes Photoshopped Cannes Poster
Cannes Critics’ Week Jury to Be Lead By Brazilian Filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho, Other Jurors Announced
Analysis
Cannes Wish List: 50 Films That Have a Serious Shot at the 2017 Festival Lineup
The Potential Oscar Contenders of Cannes 2017: A Rundown
17 Shocks and Surprises from the 2017 Cannes Lineup, From ‘Twin Peaks’ to Netflix and VR
Cannes 2017: 22 Films We Can’t Wait to See at This Year’s Festival
Cannes Film Festival Accepts TV: Why Shows From David Lynch and Jane Campion Are Only The Beginning
Cannes 2017: The Competition Has a Higher Percentage of Female Filmmakers, But It’s Still Pretty Bad
Cannes: How to Get a Sales Agent or Distributor for Your Unfinished Film
What Movies Are Critics Most Excited to See at Cannes 2017? — Critics Survey
Cannes 2017: 9 Hot Acquisition Titles That Will Have Buyers Chasing Foreign Films
Robert Pattinson Will Rewrite His Career at Cannes, and 7 More Predictions About This Year’s Fest
9 Cannes Film Festival Game-Changers Now Streaming
Bong Joon-ho Responds to Cannes Netflix Debate: ‘Physical Theaters and Digital Streaming Platforms Will Co-Exist’
The Cannes Film Festival Buyers Guide: Who’s Buying the Movies You’ll Watch
The Best Movies to Ever Win Cannes’ Palme d’Or — IndieWire Critic Survey
Podcasts
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk: Episode 142) – CinemaCon 2017 Highlights and Cannes Predictions
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 144) – Here’s What We Think About the 2017 Cannes Lineup
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 145) – Highlights From Tribeca and Cannes 2017
IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 148) – Here’s What We Know (And What We Don’t Know) About the 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Reviews
Cannes Review: Marion Cotillard Won’t Stay Dead In Arnaud Desplechin’s Opening Night Film, ‘Ismael’s Ghosts’
Features and Interviews
Cannes: With ‘The Piano,’ Jane Campion Explored the Same Feminist Vision That Will Drive ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’
Cannes: ‘Dogtooth’ Made Yorgos Lanthimos One of the Most Exciting Filmmakers in the World, and He’s Just Getting Started
Cannes: Before ‘The Beguiled,’ Sofia Coppola’s ‘Marie Antoinette’ Showed Her Genius for Crafting Characters Through Environments
Cannes: Before ‘Good Time,’ the Safdie Brothers’ ‘Daddy Longlegs’ Reinvented the New York Movie
Events and Panels
Clips, Trailers, Posters, Photos, and More
‘Wonderstruck’ First Look: Todd Haynes’ Cannes-Bound Film Takes a Trip to Museum in Lovely New Clip — Watch
Cannes 2017: Jonas Carpignano’s ‘A Ciambra’ Gets a Dazzling Poster for Directors’ Fortnight Premiere
Cannes 2017: Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project’ First Poster Welcomes You to a Sun-Kissed Magical Kindgom
‘L’amant double’ Teaser: François Ozon’s Latest Might Be This Year’s Sexiest Palme d’Or Contender — Watch
‘CARNE y ARENA’ First Details: Alejandro G. Iñárritu Teases Cannes VR Installation With Emmanuel Lubezki
‘The Day After’ Trailer and Photos: Hong Sang-soo Remains as Prolific as Ever With Latest Cannes Drama
‘Barbara’ Trailer: Mathieu Amalric’s Female-Centric Drama Premieres at Cannes This Month — Watch
‘Happy End’ First Look: Michael Haneke Could Win His Third Palme d’Or With Help From Isabelle Huppert
‘Ismaël’s Ghost’ Clips: Marion Cotillard Bops Along to Bob Dylan’s ‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ — Watch
‘Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc’ Trailer: Bruno Dumont’s Cannes-Bound Musical Goes Rock N’ Roll — Watch
‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ First Look: Noah Baumbach and Adam Sandler Compete for the Palme d’Or
‘Ismael’s Ghosts’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard Brings Arnaud Desplechin’s Otherworldly Cannes Drama to the Land of the Living
‘The Beguiled’ Trailer: Sofia Coppola’s Palme d’Or Contender Is A Dark and Sexy Southern Revenge Tale
‘Good Time’ First Look: Robert Pattinson’s Indie Hot Streak Continues With Safdie Brothers’ Cannes Contender
‘The Day After’ First Trailer: Hong Sang-soo Tells Another Tale of a Love Affair in Cannes Drama
‘Based on a True Story’: Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner Are Lovers in First Look at Roman Polanski’s New Drama
‘Gabriel and the Mountain’ Exclusive Trailer: An Explorer Ascends in Fellipe Barbosa’s Cannes Drama — Watch
‘Coby’ Exclusive Trailer: Cannes ACID Documentary Explores True-Life Transgender Story From Heartland
‘Good Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson and the Safdie Brothers Have One Wild Palme d’Or Contender
Cannes: First Clip from Michael Haneke’s ‘Happy End’ Features a Very Unhappy Dinner Party — Watch
Cannes: Three Old Friends Take a Gamble on Everything in ‘The Dragon Defense’ Trailer — Watch
‘They’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: Anahita Ghazvinizadeh Makes Her Cannes Debut with Coming-of-Age Drama — Watch
Acquisitions
Awards
The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.
