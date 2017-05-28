2017 Cannes Winners: ‘The Square’ Wins the Palme D’or, Sofia Coppola and Joaquin Phoenix Also Honored

The battle for the Palme d'Or comes to an end as Pedro Almodóvar's jury announces the winners of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival comes to an end today as Pedro Almodóvar’s Competition Jury announces this years winners in categories such as Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay and more. The 71st Palme d’Or winner in the festival’s history will also be revealed. Last year’s big winners included “I, Daniel Blake,” “American Honey” and “The Salesman.”

READ MORE: Watch The 2017 Cannes Awards: Live Stream Who Won The Palme D’Or

This year’s competition included Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here,” among others. Acclaimed foreign titled “Loveless” and “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” are most likely to take the Palme, according to IndieWire’s official predictions page.

The awards ceremony can be live streamed here beginning at 1:15pm ET. Refresh the page during the ceremony for the updated winners list below.

Palme d’Or: “The Square”

Grand Prix: “Beats Per Minute (BPM)”

Jury Prize: “Loveless”

Best Actress: Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”

Best Director: Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”

Best Screenplay: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “You Were Never Really Here” (tie)

Camera d’Or: “Jeune Femme/Montparnasse Bienvenue,” directed by Leonor Serraille

70th Anniversary Prize: Nicole Kidman

Short Film Palme d’Or: “Xiao Cheng Er Yue (A Gentle Night),” directed by Qiu Yang

Queer Palm (Feature): “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Robin Campillo

Queer Palm (Short): “Islands,” Yann Gonzalez

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.