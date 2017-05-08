2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full Winners List — Updated Live

Adam DeVine is set to host the first annual ceremony, with nominees including "Transparent," "O.J.: Made in America," "Broad City," and many more.

MTV is launching a brand new awards show, the Movie & TV Awards, which debuts on May 7. Taking the place of the network’s iconic Movie Awards, the ceremony takes some bold risks by mixing genders, TV, and film nominees within categories. It’s an interesting blend, with many IndieWire favorites up for awards, including “Get Out,” “Stanger Things,” “Atlanta,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” and many more. Check below to see the full winners list, updated in real time as the ceremony takes place with host Adam DeVine at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Best Actor in a Movie

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Best Actor in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane The Virgin”

Movie of the Year

“Beauty and the Beast”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Show of the Year

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best Comedic Performance

Will Arnett – “The Lego Batman Movie”

Adam DeVine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Best Hero

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures”

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best Villain

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story: Roanoke”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Best Kiss

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Best Documentary

“13th”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best Reality Competition

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Bachelor”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

Best Host

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Tearjerker

“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s death

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death

“Me Before You” – Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” – Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

“This Is Us” – Jack and Randall at karate

Next Generation

Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish”

Best Duo

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Brian Tyree Henry and Keith Stanfield – “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – “Logan”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American Story

“Black-ish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best Fight Against the System

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”

Best Musical Moment

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend (“Beauty and the Beast”)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (“Trolls”)

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”)

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (“La La Land”)

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” – Ensemble (“Hairspray Live!”)

“Be That As It May” – Herizen F. Guardiola (“The Get Down”)

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble (“Grease: Live”)

Trending

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live”

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – “Dr. Phil”

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyoncé – “Lip Sync Battle”

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

MTV Generation Award

“The Fast and the Furious” franchise

