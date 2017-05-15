‘A Ghost Story’: David Lowery’s Sundance Sensation Gets Haunting Soundtrack From Daniel Hart — Listen

Exclusive: Check out full details on Daniel Hart's soundtrack, plus listen to the first track.

Music plays an appropriately haunting part in David Lowery’s Sundance hit “A Ghost Story,” which follows his “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” stars Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck as they attempt to navigate love, loss, and the afterlife in the filmmaker’s daringly intimate feature. (Affleck’s character eventually becomes a ghost in the film, but before his unexpected death, he’s a talented musician, and the music doesn’t stop after he shuffles off this mortal coil…kind of, sort of, not really.)

The film will hit theaters later this summer, along with a soundtrack filled to bursting with evocative tracks that unspool over the course of the riveting film, and we’ve got a batch of exclusive details on the album, complete with a first listen at one of its most essential songs.

The film’s soundtrack has been crafted by Daniel Hart, a solo violinist who has recorded with his bands The Physics of Meaning and Dark Rooms, but has also played with and recorded for other artists like St. Vincent, John Vanderslice, Swans, The Rosebuds, Glasser, Broken Social Scene, Mount Moriah, The Polyphonic Spree, and others.

The “A Ghost Story” soundtrack is being released via Milan Records on both CD and digital on July 7, with a special 180 gram white vinyl housed in an interior Eurosleeve featuring a turn-of-the-century ghost photograph (with glow in the dark coating) following on July 14.

Check out the album’s official art and track list below, plus get an exclusive listen to the first track off the album.

Album Track List:

1. Whatever Hour You Woke*

2. Little Notes

3. One Door Closes

4. Post Pie

5. Gentleman Caller

6. I Get Overwhelmed (by Dark Rooms)

7. The Secret In the Wall

8. Viventes Enim

9. Sciunt Se Esse Mortui

10. Thesaurus Tuus

11. History

12. Safe Safe Safe

* Does Not Appear on Vinyl Release

Listen to our exclusive first track from Hart’s soundtrack, “The Secret In the Wall,” below.

A24 will release “A Ghost Story” on July 7.

