A24 and New Line Cinema Partner on James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist,’ Set Awards Season Release Date

The SXSW hit will open nationwide on December 8, 2017.

A24 and New Line Cinema are partnering on the release of James Franco’s comedy “The Disaster Artist,” which received a standing ovation as a work-in-progress screening at this year’s SXSW Film Festival. A24 will have domestic distribution rights for the film on all platforms, while Warner Bros. Pictures will oversee the international distribution. The film was produced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

“The Disaster Artist” will open in limited release on the awards-friendly date of December 1 and will open nationwide on December 8, 2017.

READ MORE: ‘The Disaster Artist’ Review: James Franco is Very Good as a Bad Actor in His Loving Tribute to ‘The Room’ — SXSW 2017

As we reported earlier this year, the week before the film’s SXSW debut, the film’s UTA sales agents decided to invite buyers to the SXSW screening, and more distributors will watch the film this week in New York and Los Angeles. At the time, a New Line rep denied it was actively trying to sell the movie and said that it was keeping its options open, especially in the immediate aftermath of the screening’s positive reaction. Still, the film’s SXSW screening was attended by a number of buyers.

“The Disaster Artist” tells the true story of the making of the film “The Room,” which has been called “the Citizen Kane of bad movies.” Franco plays filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, and directed the script from Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. The film co-stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

READ MORE: James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ Is the Biggest Sales Title at SXSW, If the Studio Decides to Sell

A24 previously worked with Franco, releasing Harmony Korine’s 2012 film “Spring Breakers.” The company similarly released “Ex Machina” by acquiring the domestic rights from Universal Pictures.

“The Disaster Artist” is a New Line Cinema presentation in association with Good Universe and RatPac-Dune, a Point Grey production in association with Ramona Films.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.