A24 Re-Teams With Safdie Bros for ‘Uncut Gems,’ Executive Produced By Martin Scorsese

Jonah Hill will star in the the thriller to be produced by Scott Rudin Productions.

A24 has purchased the worldwide rights to the Safdie brothers’ next film, the thriller “Uncut Gems,” Deadline reports. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush of Scott Rudin Productions are producing, with Martin Scorsese executive producing. Benny and Josh Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein.

“Uncut Gems” will star Jonah Hill as Howard Ratner, the central character in a story set in New York City’s Diamond District. Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer of Scorsese’s “Silence,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the upcoming “The Irishman,” will also executive produce.

The Safdie brothers’ new film, “Good Time,” is having its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie follows a bank robber, played by Robert Pattinson, who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. “GOOD TIME, the film we’ve been slaving over for the past 19 months, will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the main competition!,” Josh Safdie announced in a recent Instagram post. “@a24 will release it in the US.”

“Good Time” hits theaters on August 11.

The Safdie brothers have been fixtures at Cannes since their first two features, “The Pleasure of Being Robbed” and “Go Get Some Rosemary” (also titled “Daddy Long Legs”), which played in the festival’s Directors Fortnight section in 2008 and 2009.

