Adam Carolla Crowdfunding for Anti-Safe Spaces Documentary — Watch

The comedian is looking to raise $500,000 for his "No Safe Spaces" film.

Comedian and podcast personality Adam Carolla has teamed up with conservative radio host Dennis Prager to make “No Safe Spaces,” a documentary about political correctness at universities in the United States. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two have been filming at various colleges, including California State University, Northridge —where they were initially not allowed inside— and U.C. Berkeley, where Ann Coulter had to cancel her speech in April as a result of threats of violence.

Carolla and Prager have started an Indiegogo campaign, looking to raise $500,000 for their film, which will then be matched by the same amount by Capital Research Center’s Dangerous Documentaries, as reported by THR. “No Safe Spaces” is a criticism against universities’ “safe spaces,” which refers to educational institutions offering a safe place for distressed students who may be victims of hate violence or speech.

READ MORE: 5 Ways Documentaries Can Save the World In 2017

“College used to be a place where young people went to broaden their horizons, have some fun, and graduate with a degree that prepared them for the world. But now, if you don’t think the right way or use the right words, you may end up being protested or thrown out of school. What the heck happened?” reads a message on the “No Safe Spaces” Indiegogo page.

The filmmakers have also put out a video pitch, featuring students from different racial backgrounds at the mock Utopia University. “Our commitment to diversity means that nobody graduates until they think just the right way,” exclaims a faux college administrator in the clip. You can watch the video below.

READ MORE: Trump-Era Documentaries: How a New Age of Political Anxieties Is Echoing Around the World

“This is a story that must be told because the future of our country literally depends on what happens on these campuses,” Prager said, according to THR. “If these students don’t understand the very concept of free speech, our whole nation is in trouble.”

So far, $49,485 have been raised. The campaign will run for another month.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.