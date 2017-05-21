Adam Sandler on ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ and Therapy: ‘I Don’t Want to Let Anybody Down’

His performance in Noah Baumbach's Cannes drama is earning raves.

Amid all the poorly received Netflix Originals, let us not forget that Adam Sandler dabbles in more serious fare from time to time. It doesn’t always work out — “The Cobbler” was among the most pilloried films of 2014 — but Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” has emerged as an early favorite at Cannes. Sandler spoke about the film during a press conference at the festival, saying that he “couldn’t believe we were doing this movie” when he first read the script.

Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman co-star as Sandler’s brother and father, respectively, with Emma Thompson playing Hoffman’s third and current wife. “It’s different for a comedian when you get an offer like this,” Sandler said. “My first thought is, ‘I don’t want to let anybody down and work as hard as I can to know the material and be as good as I can be.’” His previous forays into drama include Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love,” Judd Apatow’s “Funny People” and “Reign Over Me.”

Sandler also discussed more personal matters during the half-hour Q&A session, including his ongoing experiences with therapy. “Therapy doesn’t end,” he said. “That’s what you find out when you get older.” Read more here.

