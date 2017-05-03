Adam Savage Examines Weapons and Blood Effects in ‘Alien: Covenant’ ‘Tested’ Video — Watch

"Alien: Covenant" opens in theaters May 19.

In Ridley Scott’s latest “Alien” film the crew of the colony ship Covenant uses guns, riffles and even knives to fight the hostile alien life-form forces that threaten their lives. On the latest episode of “Tested,” Adam Savage goes behind the scene on the set of “Alien: Covenant” to offer viewers a look at the weapons and blood effects featured on the sci-fi thriller.

Savage talks to production armorist John Bowring, who shows him the multiple types of weapon featured on the film. Savage then stops by the breakaway effects department to learn how the alien, human, and synthetic bloods and fluids are made and used on screen.

“Alien: Covenant” is the latest installment of a franchise Scott started back in 1979 with the first film, about a deadly passenger on a spaceship. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

“Alien: Covenant” opens in theaters on May 19. Watch the “Tested” video below.

