‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Brings Back Ghost Rider and 4 More Things to Watch on Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16

What Happened Last Night?!

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

ABC

“World’s End” – ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: In the Season 4 finale, Ghost Rider emerges suddenly and Coulson and the team attempt to stop Aida from ending the world.

Why You Should Watch: Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider has been an elusive figure this season. After popping up for an eight-episode arc early this season, some interplanetary shenanigans has brought the fiery vigilante back into the fold. With Season 5 plans in the balance, it should be interesting to see how the Agents work to avert cross-dimensional catastrophe and incorporate Robbie Reyes in the process.

“Great News”

Colleen Hayes/NBC

“The Red Door”/”Celebrity Hacking Scandal” – NBC, 9:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Carol is excited when Chuck enlists her to wait for the cable guy at his townhouse, but Chuck’s ominous warning tests her curiosity. Also, Portia’s phone gets hacked and Katie struggles not to read her private emails; Katie secretly snoops into a celebrity phone hacking ring behind Greg’s back. Meanwhile, Carol falls into producing a piece on her favorite phone game, “Biscuit Blitz,” and Chuck is accused of “mansplaining.”

Why You Should Watch: The latest series from the Fey-Carlock-iverse is already on its way to a Season 2 after last week’s renewal. In addition to having the same brand of rapid-fire workplace quips of other NBC series past, the two-episodes-a-week clip has proven to be the optimal midpoint between traditional weekly airings and comedy binges.

Patrick Harbron/FX

“Dyatkovo” – FX, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A surprise announcement comes in from the Centre, which divides Philip and Elizabeth and creates a moment of crisis for them. Elsewhere: Stan gives Henry a tour of the FBI.

Why You Should Watch: You hardly need us to tell you that “The Americans” is still one of the best shows on TV. Though, one particular detail from this synopsis seems especially relevant. The past week’s news aside, it seems self-evident: No one should be given a tour of the FBI. No drop-ins, no check-ups, no quick pokes around. Stan, what are you thinking.

Read This!

IndieWire ranked the 20 Best TV Crime Shows since 2000. With picks from both sides of the Atlantic and a few series that bring way more chuckles than overbearing, unrelenting bleakness, it’s a helpful primer of some of the best TV of the young millennium.

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

“Master of None” – Episode 2, “Le Nozze”



Dev and Arnold: ♫ Eating in Italy is my favorite thing! Eating is Italy is my favorite…thing! ♫

(Already plowed your way through all of the phenomenal second season? Ben Travers has the best scenes from “Master of None” Season 2, ranked.)

Late Night Blind Recommendation

Since her breakout performance in “Precious,” Gabourey Sidibe has shown that she’s also a very funny, committed comedic talent. Tonight on “The Daily Show,” she’ll be talking about her new memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.” On set or in an interview setting, she’s open and enthusiastic: everything you’d want in a late-night guest.

Movie of the Night: Sully (HBO2, 10:00 p.m.)

In many ways, Clint Eastwood’s best film since “Letters from Iwo Jima” is the anti-“Moneyball.” The idea that instinct and grit can’t be measured by mere science and data comes to a head in the oddly riveting aviation hearing. (Who knew Mike O’Malley was secretly the MVP of this movie?) Yes, it’s Tom Hanks and American iconography, always a compelling pairing. But the way this biopic is structured separates it from standard, quick turnaround headline grabs.

Also…”Birds.”

