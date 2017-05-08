Agnès Varda, Ava DuVernay, Olivier Assayas and More Discuss the Need For a Global Film Community In the Trump Age — Watch

Filmmakers from all over the world are showing their support for a new initiative from the Film Society of Lincoln Center designed to create a more unified global film community in this uncertain new political time. The initiative is entitled “Film Lives Everywhere” and launches Monday with the Film Society’s 44th Chaplin Award Gala in honor of Robert De Niro.

READ MORE: Cannes Doc Day to Explore ‘Fake News,’ Women’s Voices and New Work From Amos Gitaï

The project has already received early support from filmmakers from Thailand (Apichatpong Weerasethakul), France (Agnès Varda, Olivier Assayas, Bertrand Bonello, Arnaud Desplechin), Canada (Guy Maddin), Argentina (Lisandro Alonso) the U.S. (Ava DuVernay) and more.

“I don’t want to be a filmmaker making movies in a scary and dangerous world,” Assayas said in a statement. “I want to be a filmmaker who makes movies about human beings in an environment where they are protected—where they are free to be themselves.”

The first phase of this project features a short video of clips from filmmakers discussing the important of this global community.

“We have always taken pride in welcoming filmmakers from all over the world, and we will continue to do so as long as the organization exists,” the Film Society said in the statement. “To show our appreciation for the diverse array of filmmakers we work with, and to communicate to the world the importance of our mission, we invited artists who have presented their films to our audiences to share videos expressing their support of this global community.”

READ MORE: John Waters Touts New Indie Theater as ‘Heartbeat’ of Baltimore Film — Watch

To hear from all the filmmakers who have shown their support for the initiative, check out the video below.