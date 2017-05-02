‘Daily Show’ Alum Al Madrigal Tackles Strip-Club Yelp Reviews and Cilantro Politics in Standup Special ‘Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy’ — Watch

The standup special is one of three featuring stars from Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here."

Al Madrigal is about to have a real Showtime month.

Before he makes his way onto TV screens as loose-cannon comedian Edgar Martinez in the Jim Carrey-produced Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here,” Madrigal will be starring in his own one-hour stand-up special “Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Aint Easy,” premiering on Showtime on Saturday, May 5. Ahead of the the special’s Cinco de Mayo debut, we have two clips highlighting the former “Daily Show” correspondent’s hilarious take on Yelp reviews and an “‘Ocean’s Eleven’-style” takedown of Donald Trump. (you may want to hold the cilantro on your next order of tacos)

The comedy special will also feature Madrigal tackling important issues including dark family secrets, parenting, anger management, and an unbelievable tale of seafood gone wrong.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Trailer: Showtime’s Comedian-Driven Drama is Surprisingly Dark — Watch

“Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy” is the first of three comedy specials Showtime plans to air in support of its upcoming comedy-drama “I’m Dying Up Here.” (The series, starring Melissa Leo, revolves around Los Angeles’ 1970s standup comedy scene and features Madrigal and fellow standup comedians Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin.) Following “Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy,” Showtime will air “Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage” on June 2 and “Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth” on July 7.

Check out the two clips from Madrigal’s standup special below.





“Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy” is directed by “Chappelle Show” co-creator Neal Brennan and will premiere on Showtime Friday May 5 at 9 p.m. “I’m Dying Up Here” will premiere on Showtime on June 4.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.