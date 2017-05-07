Alec Baldwin Returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Crashes the ‘Morning Joe’ Cold Open — Watch

He played John Miller, who totally isn't Donald Trump pretending to be his own publicist.

“Saturday Night Live” returned last night, and so did Alec Baldwin — kind of. During the cold open, which riffed on this week’s announcement that “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) and Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) are engaged, we heard a familiar voice over the phone. Watch below to hear what White House publicist John Miller — who totally isn’t Donald Trump pretending to be someone else — has to say about what’s going on.

“I’m sort of new here,” he says by way of introduction before wishing everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo — which is, of course, a holiday observed by eating a sink full of mayonnaise. Scarborough and Brzezinski had spent the previous few minutes getting hot and heavy with one another (much to the horror and discomfort of their guests), but hearing Miller’s thoughts (like not knowing that Trumpcare has to pass the Senate in order to become law) gives them pause.

Once he hangs up, however, the co-hosts are all over each other once again — at least until it’s time to start the show for real.

