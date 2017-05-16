‘Alex, Inc.’ Trailer: Zach Braff Is Back in Business on TV — Watch

The actor will executive produce and direct the ABC comedy.

Sometimes, you’ve got to go big or go homeless.

That’s what Alex Schulman (Zach Braff) is risking in ABC’s new comedy “Alex, Inc.” The accomplished radio journalist has it all: respect, a loving wife and two kids … and a burning desire to change it all. When he decides to quit his job to pursue his dream of starting his own company, he soon realizes that it’s not easy as it may have seemed.

The series is inspire by Gimlet Media’s “StartUp,” a podcast that delves into what it’s really like to get a business off the ground and stay off the ground. It’s co-hosted by Lisa Chow, previously senior editor at FiveThirtyEight, reporter at NPR’s Planet Money and WNYC.

Braff joins fellow cast members Tiya Sircar as Rooni, Hillary Anne Matthews as Deirdre, Michael Imperioli as Eddie, Elisha Henig as Ben and Audyssie James as Soraya.

Braff will also direct and executive produce the series along with Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), who will also write. Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox will also executive produce the series, along with Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber (Gimlet Media) in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

Braff is best known on TV as idealistic physician J.D. on the medical comedy “Scrubs,” which he starred in and occasionally directed before making his big-screen directorial debut with “Garden State.” He went on to also star in and direct “Wish I Was Here,” based on a script that he wrote with his brother Adam Braff.

