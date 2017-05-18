‘Alias Grace’ First Look: Sarah Polley Brings Another Powerful Margaret Atwood Story to the Small Screen

Sarah Gadon and Anna Paquin star in the upcoming Netflix/CBC adaptation, directed by Mary Harron.

Margaret Atwood fans are getting another adaptation of the legendary author’s novels this year, and if you thought “The Handmaid’s Tale” was super-Canadian, “Alias Grace” will blow you away.

READ MORE: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast Reveals What It Feels Like to Destroy America and Become Gilead’s Power Couple (Spoilers)

Written and produced by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron, “Alias Grace,” according to the official Netflix synopsis, “tells the story of Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a young, poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who — along with stable hand James McDermott (Kerr Logan) — finds herself accused and convicted of the infamous 1843 murders of her employer, wealthy farmer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin).”

Polley’s transition from in front of the camera to behind it has given us lovely works like “Take This Waltz,” and Harron was of course the director behind “American Psycho,” one of the greatest murder films ever made.

Based on a true story — specifically, a set of infamous murders that were basically the Nicole Brown Simpson/Ron Goldman slayings of 1800s Upper Canada — there should be plenty to excite true crime fans as well as period drama enthusiasts. based on the first look photos below, it’s clear that and Harron have devoted themselves to capturing period details as well as a strong visual style of their own.

The six-part miniseries, a co-production between Netflix and the CBC, will stream globally on Netflix outside of Canada in Fall 2017, debuting in Canada on CBC on September 25, 2017. Check out our first look at the series below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.