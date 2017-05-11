‘Alien: Covenant’ Clip: Demián Bichir Is Attacked in Ridley Scott’s New Sci-Fi Thriller — Watch

The film opens in theaters next week.

20th Century Fox has shared a clip from its upcoming sci-fi thriller “Alien: Covenant,” ahead of the film’s May 19 theatrical release. The movie is the latest installment of the franchise Ridley Scott started back in 1979 with the first film, “Alien,” about a deadly passenger on a spaceship, and is the sequel to 2012’s “Prometheus.”

The film follows the crew of the Covenant spaceship as they attempt to colonize an uncharted planet, where they encounter a hostile alien life form. In the clip, Sergeant Lope (Demián Bichir), who is in charge of the military side of the Covenant’s operation, gets attacked by one of the aliens.

“Alien: Covenant” also stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby. In an interview in March, Scott said he anticipates making another six “Alien” movies. “If you really want a franchise, I can keep cranking it for another six,” he said. “I’m not going to close it down again. No way.”

Check out the clip below.

