‘Alien: Covenant’ Puts Viewers Inside an Alien Womb With Virtual Reality Experience ‘In Utero’ — Watch

In case you ever wondered what it feels like to burst out of an alien's amniotic sac...

Dive way deeper into “Alien: Covenant” than you ever wanted to go.

The newest promotion for Ridley Scott’s latest addition to the “Alien” world, “In Utero” is an immersive virtual reality experience that puts viewers inside the alien neomorph’s body at the time of its birth. It will leave you terrified, disgusted, and maybe even a little bit sympathetic toward the alien terror.

It all begins rather harmlessly, with the calming vastness of the universe. Within moments, you are dropped inside a throbbing, red, alien womb, the sounds of screaming and gunshots muffled through her veiny uterine lining. You scratch at the walls with your tiny claws squeaking and squealing as a harsh light flickers above you.

Sound fun? You can watch the short film on any mobile VR device, or experience it in 360 on the computer.

Ridley Scott returns to his landmark franchise with “Alien: Covenant,” which follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant, who stumble upon a dangerous world and a threat beyond their imagination. It stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudup. “Alien: Covenant” will open in theaters on May 19.

