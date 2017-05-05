‘Alien: Covenant’ Features A Hal-Inspired A.I. Named MUTHER In New Original Video — Watch

Even MUTHER can't save you now.

Mommy dearest never had to deal with hostile alien threats, but maybe MUTHER can help. That’s the oh-so-clever name of the onboard A.I. calling the shots in “Alien: Covenant,” the latest in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” franchise. Continuing the tradition of a badass female star, Katherine Waterston’s Daniels leads the latest teaser as the crew of the Covenant discover a new alien threat that will do anything to survive.

Conceived in part by Scott himself, “She Won’t Go Quietly” is an original video created for the sci-fi blockbuster. It begins by introducing a Hal-style companion aboard the ship, eerily named MUTHER. Even scarier, perhaps, is the fact that following today’s release of the new short, the studio plans to roll out a social media push on Mother’s Day weekend. Is nothing sacred anymore?

Joining Waterston in the cast are Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, and Amy Seimetz. If the latest footage is any indication, “Covenant” might just be worth all that talent. Check it out and decide for yourself below:

“Alien: Covenant” will open in theaters on May 19.

