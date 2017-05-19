‘Alien: Covenant’ Soundtrack: Listen to Jed Kurzel’s Score for Ridley Scott’s New Sci-Fi Thriller

The film hits theaters tonight.

Fans of the “Alien” franchise will finally get to see Ridley Scott’s latest installment,”Alien: Covenant,” this Friday, May 19. But before heading out to the movies, you can listen to the film’s soundtrack, by composer Jed Kurzel.

In an interview with Dread Central, the Australian singer/composer spoke about the combination of organic and synthetic sounds present in all of the “Alien” movies. “It definitely provided a jumping off point for me,” the composer said. “When I first met Ridley, we talked a lot about these organic-sounding instruments being corrupted either by foreign sounds or from within themselves. Even within the more lush orchestral pieces there are elements suggesting a threatening presence, like breaths and pulses. Ridley was a big fan of the BBC Radiophonic show from the 60’s. It’s pretty interesting if you haven’t seen it.

Kurzel also wrote the score for Kornél Mundruczó’s Cannes contender, “Jupiter’s Moon.” He has scored such films as “Assassin’s Creed,” “Una,” “Macbeth,” and “The Babadook,” among others. Listen to the complete soundtrack from “Alien: Covenant” below.

