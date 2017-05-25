‘American Gods’: Here’s Gillian Anderson As David Bowie, and The Resemblance Is Uncanny — Watch

The latest incarnation of the goddess Media is the definition of modern love.

The Starz series “American Gods,” created by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green and based on the book by Neil Gaiman, explores the definition of worship as rooted in both ancient religions as well as modern-day culture. And no character perhaps best emulates this than the goddess Media, portrayed by Gillian Anderson.

Per Starz, “Gillian Anderson stars as the New God Media in the critically acclaimed series ‘American Gods.’ Media assumes whatever form will deliver her message most effectively and is often personified by iconic celebrities.” Which is another way of saying that Media is a chameleon of a character, invoking the concepts of famous figures from pop culture in her scenes. In her first appearance, viewers saw Anderson emulate Lucille Ball, and the show has hinted that future episodes will feature her in Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland drag as well.

Most importantly, in Sunday night’s episode, “Lemon Scented You,” Anderson will appear in what could be her most game-changing appearance, drawing upon one of the many iconic looks of David Bowie for a scene in which Media confronts fellow New God Technical Boy over his poor handling of events from earlier in the season.

Warning: There’s some adult language in the clip below. But there is also Gillian Anderson playing David Bowie, so it’s totally worth it. Seriously, y’all — get excited.

How uncanny is Anderson’s Bowie? Here’s a shot of the late musical genius from his “Life on Mars” video:

“American Gods” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.

