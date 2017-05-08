‘American Valhalla’ Trailer: Iggy Pop & Josh Homme Team Up for ‘Post Pop Depression’ Documentary

"I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band. I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth," says the punk legend.

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme have released the first trailer for their new documentary “American Valhalla,” which showcases their collaboration on Iggy’s latest studio album, “Post Pop Depression,” and the world tour the two embarked on following the release of the album. The punk legend and the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman recorded the album with Homme’s band member Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. The documentary takes its name from one of the songs from the album.

“I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band,” says on the clip. “I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth.”

Homme adds, “So, when [Iggy] texts me about recording it together I was just like … you’re in The Stooges and I’m in Queens and those are heavy things… Just hearing his voice, I could barely concentrate.”

“American Valhalla” was directed by Homme and Andreas Neumann. The film will be released in theaters this summer. Check out the first trailer below.

