‘The Middle’ Gets Musical, and Three More Shows to Watch Tonight — IndieWire TV Picks for Tuesday May 9

What to Watch: Tuesday, May 9

“The Middle,” 8 p.m., ABC

Episode Title: “The Final Final”

Network Synopsis: The Hecks notice that their luck has changed for the better after the Prairie Scouts accidentally paint the Donahue’s address on their curb; Axl misses his final college test before graduation and pleads with his teacher to let him take it; Sue speaks to students at her former high school about college life; and a talk with Brad leads into an impromptu musical number about Sue’s many accomplishments over the years.

Why You Should Watch: Eden Sher may be one of the most underappreciated performers on television, as the perennial underdog Sue Heck, and she has shined as Sue struggles with college. Music numbers are all the rage in TV, of course, and “The Middle” offers up its entry as an opportunity to showcase Sue’s unheralded high school years.

“The Americans,” 10 p.m. on FX

Episode Title: “Darkroom”

Network Synopsis: Paige’s snooping leads Philip and Elizabeth to make a choice that could shift the balance of their lives forever. Also: Stan and Aderholt’s recruitment of Sofia suddenly bears fruit.

Why You Should Watch: Do you really need to ask?

“Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery,” streaming now on Netflix

Network Synopsis: In the one hour special, Norm delivers sly, deadpan observations from an older – and perhaps even wiser point of view.

Why You Should Watch: Norm Macdonald’s TV work remains underrated – his firing from the “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update chair still remains one of the most unfair moments in that show’s history. But his comedic chops are bonafide.

“Cooper’s Treasure,” 10 p.m. on Discovery

Episode Title: “Dangerous Waters”

Network Synopsis: Darrell finds the final piece to Cooper’s code; hiring a crew presents new danger as Darrell discloses his secret mission; and an immediate discovery is made on the water.

Why You Should Watch: History nerds should be all up on the unique story behind “Cooper’s Treasure.” From space in the 1960s, wgile scouring the globe for nuclear sites, astronaut Gordon Cooper actually suspected he had found something else: shipwrecks. He kept his discoveries secret, but now treasure hunter Darrell Miklos, armed with Cooper’s maps, aims to find those discoveries. In last week’s episode, he found an anchor dated between 1492-1508 of Spanish decent in the Caribbean.

