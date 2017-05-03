Andy Warhol’s Legendary Screen Tests, Including Bob Dylan and Edie Sedgwick, Find Temporary New Venue

Exclusive: Filmed in Warhol's own Factory, the screen tests have lined up an exciting new venue for cultural consumption.

“In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes,” Andy Warhol famously said, but the legendary artist probably didn’t expect that such a sentiment would apply to his own screen tests, which have endured over the decades as a curious, intimate look at the inner workings of his creative process.

Filmed during the ’60s-era heyday of his Warhol Factory, the black and white screen tests feature a slew of Warhol regulars — from Ondine to Edie Sedgwick, Lou Reed to Bob Dylan — and other famous faces of the day, all lensed on Warhol’s own Bolex camera. Nearly 500 of the screen tests were filmed, though Warhol did not use or exhibit all of them. Favorites were arranged into various compilations that were then screened by Warhol for assorted audiences, though they’ve continued to inspire and delight fans for decades past their original filming.

READ MORE: Quad Cinema Reborn: How Charles Cohen Gave an Old New York Theater a Second Chance

Now they’ve snagged a temporary exhibition venue at New York City’s newly revamped Quad Cinema, which will debut its new 32-screen “Quad Wall” later this week, with each of its 32 individual screens playing home to one of the tests. Warhol was a regular Quad moviegoer back in the 1970s, so it’s a fitting — and very fun — tribute to one of his most infamous works.

The following screen tests will play at the Quad Wall throughout the month of May, kicking off this Friday, May 5. Additionally, Quad will be premiering a new restoration of “Ciao Manhattan” on the same day, starring Sedgwick herself.

Ondine (1966)

Randy Bourscheidt (1966)

Lucinda Childs (1964)

Rufus Collins (1964)

Bob Dylan (1966)

Henry Geldzahler (1965)

Allen Ginsberg (1966)

John Giorno (1964)

Beverly Grant (1964)

Freddy Herko (l964)

Jane Holzer (1964)

Peter Hujar (1964)

Billy Linich (1964)

Willard Maas (1965)

Gerard Malanga (1964)

Taylor Mead (1964)

Jonas Mekas (1966)

Marie Menken (1966)

Sterling Morrison (Smoking) (1966)

Paul Morrissey (1965)

Lou Reed (1966)

Barbara Rubin (1965)

Ed Sanders (1964)

Andrew Sarris (1964)

Edie Sedgwick (1965)

Harry Smith (1964)

Jack Smith (1964)

Susan Sontag (1964)

Ingrid Superstar (1966)

Amy Taubin (1964)

Mary Woronov (1966)

Marian Zazeela (1964)

Check out a handful of Warhol’s famous screen tests below, including Sedgwick, Dylan and Dennis Hopper.







