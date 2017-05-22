‘Anomalisa’ Animation Company Debuts Bold New Short ‘Moonwrapped’ — Watch

The music video for Richard Edwards' "Moonwrapped" is produced by Starburns Industries, the company behind Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson's "Anomalisa."

Starburns Industries, the animation company behind Charlie Kaufman and Duke Johnson’s Oscar-animated 2015 feature film “Anomalisa,” have unveiled a beautiful black and white music video for Richard Edwards’ song “Moonwrapped,” off his debut solo album, “Lemon Cotton Candy Sunset.” Edwards is also the frontman of the indie rock band Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s.

“Moonwrapped” was produced and directed by Sofia Astrom, recipient of the 2015 Women in Film and Tiffany & Co. scholarship from the American Film Institute. The scholarship is awarded annually to one well deserving female director studying at AFI Conservatory.

“When I got Richard’s song and the handwritten description of his concept for the video, I instantly felt like I had to do this project,” Astrom said. “Starburns gave me the keys to the castle (literally, the studio is a castle!) and said go do your thing. It was a filmmaker’s dream.”

Edwards credits Astrom with creating “something that looks so much better than what was in my brain, which already looked pretty damn good,” he said, adding that he drew inspiration from the stop-motion animated show “Moral Orel,” which he used to binge watch. “Based on the quality of her work, I am quite sure she will not be in my price range for long.”

To watch “Moonwrapped,” check out the video below.



