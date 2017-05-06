‘Apostle’: First Photo and Plot Details for ‘The Raid’ Director Gareth Evans’ Next Film

Dan Stevens stars in the upcoming cult thriller.

We won’t be seeing the follow-up to “The Raid 2” anytime soon, but Gareth Evans isn’t exactly resting on his laurels. The writer/director began shooting “Apostle” last month, and we now have a first-look photo and synopsis for the cult thriller starring Dan “Cousin Matthew” Stevens.

READ MORE: ‘Apostle’: Dan Stevens to Star in ‘The Raid’ Director Gareth Evans’ Cult Thriller

Here’s the synopsis: “The year is 1905. Thomas Richardson travels to a remote island to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a mysterious religious cult demanding a ransom for her safe return. It soon becomes clear that the cult will regret the day it baited this man, as he digs deeper and deeper into the secrets and lies upon which the commune is built.”

READ MORE: ‘The Raid’ Remake: Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo Reveal Big Changes for Their Adaptation

Evans first made a name for himself when “The Raid” premiered at TIFF in 2011; he also directed a segment of “V/H/S 2.” Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Mark Lewis Jones, Bill Milner, Kristine Froseth and Paul Higgins co-star in “Apostle,” which has yet to receive a release date but is reportedly unlikely to premiere until 2018.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here