‘Archer’ Visits a Haunted House, and Three More Shows to Watch Tonight — IndieWire TV Picks for Wednesday May 10

Plus, a "black-ish" season finale, "Brockmire" embracing its baseball side and surprise guest Montell Jordan.

What to Watch: Wednesday, May 10

What Is Going On Here?

(To find out, see what you missed last night!)

“Archer,” 10 p.m. on FXX

Episode Title: “Waxing Gibbous”

Network Synopsis: All roads lead to Len Trexler as Archer and the gang try to avoid unfriendly ghosts.

Why You Should Watch: This season of “Archer” has been another season-long monkey wrench in the animated show’s mythology. But underneath all the fedoras and three-piece suits, it’s still the same show, even as its characters have been transplanted to the ’40s. In Dreamland, anything goes, so leave it to Sterling and the gang to lean into the metaphysical, even as a haunted house might be in the way of the truth.

“Brockmire,” 10 p.m. on IFC

Episode Title: “Old Timers Day”

Network Synopsis: Brockmire attends an event honoring broadcasters; Charles attempts to impress a girl.

Why You Should Watch: The first season of “Brockmire” has managed to combine an atypical rom-com style with nuggets for baseball fans along the way. This week’s episode quadruples down on the sports side with an episode that baseball diehards are guaranteed to love. Where else can you have announcers and MLB Networks playing fictionalized versions of themselves, dripping with self-deprecation? It’s the standout installment of the show’s first season (which you can hear Hank Azaria talk more about here).

“The Comedy Jam,” 10 p.m. on Comedy Central

Network Synopsis: James Davis heats things up with Montell Jordan on “This Is How We Do It”; Busy Philipps sings Hole’s “Violet”; and Jon Rudnitsky belts out “Footloose” with Kenny Loggins.

Why You Should Watch: Yes, on some level “The Comedy Jam” is famous-person karaoke. But this isn’t the manufactured-for-viral-clicks kind of musical performance you usually get on late night TV. It’s the personal touch of a live Moth storytelling show paired with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at rock-star status. And, as with some of the show’s best segments from this first season show, the surprise guests are the best sports.

“black-ish,” 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Episode Title: “Sprinkles”

Network Synopsis: In the Season 3 finale, Dre throws Bow’s baby shower and wants it to be unforgettable, but his plans are put on hold when Bow stops by the OB/GYN with a headache and discovers she is having complications.

Why You Should Watch: For three seasons, “black-ish” has been one of the best, boundary-pushing sitcoms on network TV. In the style of the greats of years past, the show has also found a way to let real life sneak through past the laughs. With a season finale that has this much promise for change in the Johnson family, expect this one to be anything but conventional.

