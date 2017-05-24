‘Archer’ Says Goodbye to ‘Dreamland’ and 4 More Things to Watch on Wednesday, May 24

Also on today's PeekTV: Kelis, Doc Holliday and a possible "Playing House" preview.

Wednesday, May 24

“Archer: Dreamland”

FXX

“Auflösung,” FXX – 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: In the season finale, Archer visits Dreamland and receives a big break that leads him to Woodhouse’s killer.

Why You Should Watch: The season-long descent into film noir has worked wonders for one of cable’s longest-running animated series. If nothing else, it’s been interesting to see how this wacky assemblage of erstwhile agents have adjusted to their new ’40s environs. As with all good things, Archer probably isn’t long for this particular world, but it’ll be interesting to see if this season-ending farewell has any clues for where the gang might end up next.

“Hour 10: Last Dance,” FOX – 8:00 p.m.

Synopsis: In the season finale, the hearings for both cases are held and the truth behind each shooting revealed.

Why You Should Watch: FOX’s limited series about police and race relations has tackled a pressing issue with a thoughtful approach. Featuring contributions from Malcolm D. Lee, Kasi Lemmons and the late Jonathan Demme (not to mention a cast headlined by Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James and Aisha Hinds), the show has thrived on a variety of contributions. Reggie Rock Blythewood, an executive producer on the series, steps in for the finale as writer/director in what should be an effective summation of the vision for the show.

“Talk Show the Game Show”

“Canadian Tuxedo,” truTV – 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Comedian-songbird Bridget Everett flirts with a “Basic Instinct” moment; chart-topping musical artist Kelis gets saucy; and actor Josh McDermitt talks zombies and mullets.

Why You Should Watch: We’ve made the argument many a time that this show deserves a spot on your DVR. We’ve even given a peek into the segments that might hook the most wary of potential viewers. Now, the show offers up Kelis, Bridget Everett and the latest in a line of delightfully named episode titles. What are you waiting for?

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Episode 1, “Kimmy Gets Divorced?!”

Tituss Andromidon: [through a forced smile] “And I love children. It’s not weird that their teeth get pushed out of their heads by other teeth…”

(For more on this season of “Kimmy,” check out Ben Travers’ review, which includes the phrase “plotting to overthrow a billion-dollar emblem of institutionalized racism.”)

Late Night Blind Recommendation: Lennon Parham on “Conan”

We’re a month away from Season 3 of “Playing House,” USA’s best ongoing comedy, but it’s never too early to start getting excited. Lennon Parham, one of the show’s co-stars and co-creators, is also one of the best improv actors in the dang city. (To be fair, so is the rest of the cast.) Wherever this guest chair conversation goes, it’s sure to be one of the highlights of the evening.

Movie of the Night: “Tombstone” – AMC, 8:00 p.m.

Maybe it’s not entirely newsworthy that this movie is playing on TV. After all, its eminent quotability has made it a weekend afternoon staple for at least a decade. But in the wake of Powers Boothe’s passing, his role as Arizona heavy Curly Bill stands as one of his best. (It’s amazing how much he’s able to fit into this particular classic two-word delivery.) With a murderer’s row of cinematic heroes lining up on Wyatt Earp’s side, it’s a testament to Boothe’s performance that he can be a deliciously evil antagonist without losing any of the twisted charm that comes with that kind of part.

