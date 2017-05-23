Back to IndieWire

Manchester Concert Attack: Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo and More Creators Mourn Victims

The bombing left over 20 people dead and almost 60 injured.

UK OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock (8828037b)Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion. Police have confirmed they are responding to an incident during an Ariana Grande concert at the venue.Explosion at Manchester Arena, UK - 22 May 2017

Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, 22 people were killed and almost 60 resulted injured during an attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, in England. On Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing —the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since the London bombings that took place on July 7, 2005—, and the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Following the deadly attack, Grande took to Twitter to express that she feels “broken” after the incident. The singer added, “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted out a message that read: “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and many other celebrities also took to social media to express their condolences to those affected by the attack. Read some of the tweets below.

