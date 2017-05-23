Manchester Concert Attack: Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo and More Creators Mourn Victims

The bombing left over 20 people dead and almost 60 injured.

On Monday, 22 people were killed and almost 60 resulted injured during an attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, in England. On Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing —the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since the London bombings that took place on July 7, 2005—, and the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Following the deadly attack, Grande took to Twitter to express that she feels “broken” after the incident. The singer added, “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

Her manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted out a message that read: “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo , Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and many other celebrities also took to social media to express their condolences to those affected by the attack. Read some of the tweets below.

Remember the thrill of your very first concert? The buzz of the crowd. The music loud. A place to trust. To be free. Not this. #Manchester — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 23, 2017

Sending love and condolences to the good people of #Manchester . — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 23, 2017

Sending prayers to the people of Manchester. I'm heartbroken for the lives lost and all the families suffering right now — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 23, 2017

We opened our show talking about Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. https://t.co/yrgu03JTK8 — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 23, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated! — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

