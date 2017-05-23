Manchester Concert Attack: Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo and More Creators Mourn Victims

On Monday, 22 people were killed and almost 60 resulted injured during an attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, in England. On Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing —the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since the London bombings that took place on July 7, 2005—, and the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.
Following the deadly attack, Grande took to Twitter to express that she feels “broken” after the incident. The singer added, “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”
Her manager, Scooter Braun, tweeted out a message that read: “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”
