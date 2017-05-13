‘Arrested Development’: Jason Bateman Signs on For More Episodes as Season 5 Edges Closer

Bateman tweeted Friday that production on Season 5 could begin this summer.

If there’s always money in the banana stand, then there’s always a chance at more “Arrested Development.”

So says Michael Bluth himself, as series star Jason Bateman tweeted today that he’s officially signed on for more episodes of the Fox-turned-Netflix comedy.

Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

“Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ‘Arrested Development’ today,” Bateman said Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: ’Arrested Development’ Fact Checks Donald Trump in Hilarious Viral Video

Reports on Season 5 have been simmering for years, but we’ve seen steady updates from the cast and creator over the past year. In September 2016, Jessica Walter said “everyone is onboard.” That came after Mitch Hurwitz told reporters in July 2016 that production could start in early 2017. Earlier reports from Hurwitz described the fifth season as a “serialized murder mystery.” Obviously, things are taking some time, but summer 2017 isn’t too far off from the latest prediction.

It’s been four years since “Arrested Development” was revived for a fourth season on Netflix. It took seven years for that to happen after Fox cancelled its Emmy-winning comedy in 2006, so a five-year wait — while frustrating — is still shorter than our last go ’round.

READ MORE: ‘Arrested Development’ Creator Mitch Hurwitz Has Created a 22-Episode Season 4 Remix

Considering how the new-fangled structure of Season 4 was met with mixed reviews, fans’ top priority might not be when “Arrested Development” returns, but how. If waiting a few extra months means getting the entire cast together all at once, for every episode — instead of splitting episodes up to focus on individual characters — it’s probably worth it.

Bateman is currently at work on another Netflix original series, “Ozark,” a drama series in which he’s directing, producing, and starring.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.