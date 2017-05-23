‘AWOL’: Lola Kirke Serenades Breeda Wool in Stirring Clip From Lesbian Drama — Watch

Deb Shoval's feature is available on iTunes and On Demand now.

Deb Shoval’s strikingly intimate drama “AWOL” was a standout at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and now the Lola Kirke- and Breeda Wool-starring feature is available to watch in the privacy of your very own home, thanks to an iTunes and On Demand release. And you might want that privacy, because the finely wrought love story is likely to wring a few tears out of even the most hardened of hearts.

Based on her 2010 short of the same name — which also starred the immensely talented Wool as Rayna — Shoval’s film follows a shiftless Joey (Kirke) as she attempts to make the next steps in her young life. Initially intrigued by the idea of joining the Army, Joey’s plans are put on hold when she takes up with the vivacious Rayna.

The women engage in a deeply felt romance that’s threatened by all sorts of outside forces — Joey’s choice to sign up for military life, Rayna’s cruel husband, their surprised families — that pushes the film forward to a startling conclusion.

Our exclusive clip kicks off in the early moments of the pair’s love story, with the always-shy Joey showing off her singing skills to the ever-excitable Rayna. It’s a small look at the romance that’s about to unfold, and indicative of the great care Shoval put into her ill-fated romance.

Check out our exclusive “AWOL” clip below.

“AWOL” is available on iTunes and On Demand today.

